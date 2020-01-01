City ranks 8th in cleanliness chart

In the first two quarters of Swachh Survekshan (SS) League 2020, Mumbai jumped from the 13th rank in the first quarter to the eighth rank in the second. Similarly, Navi Mumbai improved its tally from the eighth rank to the third rank in the two respective quarters. The results were announced in a press conference in the national Capital on Tuesday.

In the annual Swachh Survekshan for 2019, Mumbai had ranked 49th while Navi Mumbai ranked seventh.

‘Crucial ranking’

The SS League 2020 has been conducted in three quarters: April to June, July to September and October to December 2019 and has 2,000 marks for each quarter. The entries are evaluated on the basis of a monthly updation of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) — Urban’ by cities, along with citizens’ validation on the 12 service-level progress indicators. The league has been divided into categories based on the participating cities’ population: those with a population of more than 10 lakh, those with a population between one lakh and 10 lakh, and so on.

“The performance of cities in SS League 2020 is crucial to their ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2020 due to the 25% weightage of the quarterly assessments to be included in the annual survey from January 4 till January 31, 2020,” said a Central government press release.

In the over-10 lakh city category, Mumbai had ranked 13th in the first quarter and improved significantly in the second quarter. In the annual results for 2019, Mumbai had ranked 49th, while in 2018, it was in the 18th position. Navi Mumbai improved its position to third in the second quarter.

In last year’s annual Survekshan, Navi Mumbai was at the seventh spot, from the ninth in 2018.

In the one lakh-10 lakh population category, in Quarter 1, four cities from Maharashtra made it to the top 20 where Kolhapur ranked fifth, Mira-Bhayandar ranked 10th, Solapur ranked 11th and Panvel ranked 12th. In Quarter 2, Kolhapur slipped to number 14, Mira-Bhayandar was stable at rank 10, Solapur did not feature in the top 20 while Panvel slipped to No. 16. In last year’s annual results, Panvel had ranked 86th.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, announced the results of the Swachh Survekshan League 2020 in Delhi on Monday. The league was introduced with the aim of sustaining the cities’ performance as well as continuously observing their service-level record on cleanliness.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner and nodal officer-in-charge of SBM in BMC, said, “This year, we have laid a lot of stress on segregation of waste at source, composting of wet waste and recycling of dry waste. Maharashtra has a plastic ban in place, which was one of the criteria for the Survekshan this year and gave us an advantage. However, the final ranking will include citizens’ feedback, observation by a team from Delhi and several things. We are hoping our final rank will be even better.”

The quarterly results will be proportionately added to the final results. The corporation wants to showcase Mumbai’s beach cleaning initiative and its new policy to give a rebate to housing societies who carry out segregation, in the final Survekshan.