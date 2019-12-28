City on the move at night: study

Mumbaikars using Ola cabs covered 104 million kilometres when the city was asleep. Overall, they covered a total distance of 806 million kilometres this year. The city was only second to Delhi in night travel — between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. These were some of the key highlights of data analysed by the taxi aggregator on how the country travelled using its service.

Mumbai patrons on an average left for work at 10.12 a.m. and left the office at 6.46 p.m. Nationally, however, residents of Bengaluru left for work earlier than the rest, at 9.30 a.m. This was followed by Punekars and Delhites, who headed out at 9.41 a.m. and 9.42 a.m. respectively.

Mumbai came third in the total distance covered after Delhi and Bengaluru, respectively. It came in fourth in its adoption of Ola Auto behind Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. Mumbai stood third in day travel (between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.), clocking 702 million kilometres, behind Delhi and Bengaluru. Ola Bike and Ola Auto covered 166 million kilometres and 1,200 million kilometres, respectively.

An Ola spokesperson said, “We served over six billion kilometres this year through Ola’s mobility offerings. Shared mobility has expanded beyond tier one cities, making deeper inroads into the hinterlands of the country. While four-wheelers remained a preferred mode of commute for longer routes, Ola Auto and Ola Bike are steadily becoming synonymous with first and last-mile connectivity in over 250 cities and towns across India.”