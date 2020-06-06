City donates generously to pump up doctors’ immunity

Extra care: Resident doctors at Nair hospital receive boxes of snacks.

Non-profits and individuals donate protein bars, dry fruits, eggs as doctors at civic-run hospitals battle the virus

On Friday, a group of citizens donated 2,000 snack boxes containing dry fruits, chikki and kachoris for resident doctors at the civic-run K.E.M. Hospital. At Nair Hospital, doctors have received high protein bars, powders and ready-to-drink milkshakes among other nutritious donations.

As the young resident doctors battle the contagious virus inside isolation wards, Mumbai’s non-profits and philanthropic individuals have ensured they keep getting immunity-boosting snacks every day.

“Our immunity is all we have to be able to fight the virus. All of us ensure that we have a high-protein diet, overall nutritious meals and supplements along with good rest,” said Dr. Satish Tandle, a resident doctor from Nair Hospital, which has been converted into an exclusive COVID-19 facility.

Dr. Tandle said they have received generous donations including protein supplements, digestive biscuits, oral rehydration solution, coconut water etc.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) is active in all public hospitals and the doctors divert the donors if they have excess material. For example, doctors in Sion Hospital on Friday said that they already had snacks boxes and the donors were then directed to K.E.M. and J.J. Hospitals.

Staying healthy

Nearly 130 resident doctors have been infected with the SARS CoV-2, and the highest number, at 80, are in Sion hospital. While all healthcare workers have taken a prophylaxis course of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, resident doctors are also taking Vitamin C and multivitamin supplements. “In addition, the hospital administrations are ensuring a supply of milk and eggs,” said Dr. Tandle.

Doctors said they are continuing to get meals from the Tata Group. “The other donations help in snacking in between meals,” said Dr. Arun Ghule, a resident doctor at K.E.M. Hospital.

The resident doctors at Nair Hospital are working in a 7/7 shift, which means that they work for seven days and get the next seven days off to quarantine themselves.

Some hospitals have a 9/6 shift. Working in personal protective equipment continuously is tedious for them along with the added risk of contracting the virus. “We were thinking about ways to contribute during the ongoing emergency. All of us narrowed down on offering something healthy to resident doctors in the forefront,” said a donor from the group that donated at KEM on Friday.