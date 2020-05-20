City crosses 22,000 cases; toll rises to 800

Mumbai recorded 1,411 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, its second-highest single-day jump, pushing its tally to 22,746. With 43 more fatalities, the city also recorded the highest jump in deaths, taking its toll to 800.

The latest victims comprise 29 men and 14 women. Of them, 32 had co-morbidities, two were below 40 years, 21 were between 40 and 60 years, and 20 were above 60 years. A civic official said 15 deaths were reported between May 6 and 15 and were updated on Tuesday. Nearly 64% of the deaths in the city were recorded this month.

The previous highest single-day spike in deaths was 41 recorded on May 16. An average of 26 people lost their lives every day this month. Patients with co-morbidities, and lack of hospital beds and timely treatment played a role in the rise in deaths

Only 535 ICU beds

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the city is facing a shortage of beds, but COVID-19 care centres are being set up at MMRDA grounds, NSCI Dome and Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. Mr. Tope said the State government will take over 80% of beds in private hospitals to treat COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. He said notification will be issued soon on the rates decided by the government.

Civic officials said the city has 535 ICU beds and the capacity will be increased to 1,000. There are 5,030 beds in public and private COVID-19 hospitals.

“Patients with moderate symptoms or co-morbidities can be admitted in dedicated COVID-19 health centres, which have 1,100 beds in 19 hospitals. Of these, public sector hospitals have 868 beds,” said the official. Additional beds will be added in the new facilities coming up in the city. The civic body aims to set up 10,000 beds.

On Tuesday, 600 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 6,116. Doctors said a majority of patients have mild infection, while 3% to 5% of patients require critical care.

Helpline for psychosocial support

A dedicated national-level counselling helpline, SWAASTHI, has been launched by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’s iCALL with the support of United Nations Population Fund.

The service is for healthcare providers and counselors who are directly or indirectly involved in responding to COVID-19 cases. This includes doctors, nurses, technical staff, support staff, hospital administration staff, psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors, ambulance staff, and other healthcare staff. The helpline, 9152987824, is open from Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The service is available in Hindi, English, Marathi and Malayalam.