City buses to soon run on methane

Mumbai: The State government will rely on Swedish biogas technology to make urban transport in Mumbai compliant with emission standards. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met officials in Sweden on Thursday and announced that sewage treatment plants (STP) in Mumbai will be upgraded to produce 97% methane.

“This is so as to use [the methane] as clean biofuel to run our municipal transport,” Mr. Fadnavis said. If successful, the plan will also be applied to public transport in Nagpur, he said from Sweden.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) has been a loss-making organisation for many years. The government has been grappling with ways to turn it into a sustainable venture by privatising bus routes and services.

Mr. Fadnavis said a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Sweden-based Scania Group, which is already working in Nagpur. The company has expressed interest in adding Mumbai to its projects in biogas solutions for transportation.

A senior official accompanying the Chief Minister said, “The Scania Group also expressed an interest in setting up maintenance facilities and training centres for technical resources in Mumbai and other areas.”

The Chief Minister’s Office said Mr. Fadnavis also urged Swedish aerospace and defence companies, such as SAAB, to set up facilities in Maharashtra.