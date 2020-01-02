City begins the year at 15 degrees Celsius

The long-awaited winter finally arrived on Wednesday, with both maximum and minimum temperatures dipping in the past two days.

At 15 degrees Celsius, Mumbai woke up to the coldest day this new year with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a further dip in temperature for Thursday. While the Santacruz observatory recorded 15 degrees Celsius, the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius. In 2018, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 28 at 14.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, around Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Panvel was the coldest at 11.03 degrees Celsius. Under the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation limits, Borivali (East) recorded 13.19, Kandivali (East) 13.77 degrees Celsius, Malad (West) 16.12 degrees Celsius, Bandra Kurla Complex 16.27 degrees Celsius, Andheri (East) 17.69 degrees Celsius, Mazgaon 17.38 degrees Celsius, Worli 20.19 degrees Celsius, and Colaba 19.67 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said rain, a drop in temperature over the northern plains and snowfall along the Himalayan range had resulted in cold northerly winds blowing over Mumbai, leading to the fall in maximum and minimum temperatures. IMD’s forecast for Thursday was a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius.