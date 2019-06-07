City airport recycles over 30% of waste generated

Along with implementing emission reduction, energy conservation and noise abatement measures, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has managed to successfully recycle 3,343.16 metric tonnes of the total 9,951.75 metric tonnes of waste generated between 2016 and 2018.

The airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), has taken steps to reduce waste generation and step up recycling of waste. An MIAL spokesperson said, “We are giving special emphasis on waste minimisation programmes at the airport. The waste generated from airport operations is collected, segregated at source into hazardous and non-hazardous categories, stored and disposed of by strictly adhering to applicable regulatory requirements.”

List of benefits

Of the 9951.75 metric tonnes, 158.59 metric tonnes was hazardous waste and 9,793.16 metric tonnes was non-hazardous waste. Of the total non-hazardous waste generated, 3,343.16 metric tonnes was recycled. In order to treat food waste generated at the airport, MIAL has implemented an Organic Waste Converter (OWC) project. Under this project, a bio-mechanical composting system with a capacity of 1 metric tonne per day has been set up. “Compost generated from the system is being used internally for gardens and horticulture purposes. This has resulted in a list of benefits which include generation of organic compost, avoidance of carbon emissions (~238 TCO e), treatment of ~353 tonnes of food waste, reduction in methane formation, compost distribution to the community, avoidance of landfills,” the spokesperson said.

The OWC facility also boasts a solar capacity of 5 kWp for providing green power for its operations. MIAL spent ₹2.666 crore and ₹3.062 crore in financial year 2016-17 and financial year 2017-18 on environmental protection measures. The amount spent included environmental management expenses and expenditure on treatment, purchase and use of emission certificates, waste disposal, and equipment maintenance and operation.

The spokesperson said, “In addition to online monitoring, we have hired an external laboratory authorise by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to carry out periodic environmental sampling and testing of ambient air quality, ambient noise levels, wastewater quality, storm water, diesel generator set emissions.”