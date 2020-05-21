City airport handles 1,500 tonnes of COVID-19-related cargo in 2 months

Mumbai airport has handled 1,500 tonnes of COVID-19-related cargo in the past two months, along with exports of 12,000 tonnes of pharmaceuticals, 2,700 tonnes of agro products and 200 tonnes of live goats.

GVK MIAL, which manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), on Wednesday said it has been working efficiently in transporting essential cargo.

An airport spokesperson said, “CSMIA has transported 1,500 tonnes of supplies such as personal protective equipment, masks, gloves, and COVID-19 diagnostic kits, by operating over 370 flights including scheduled freighters and non-scheduled charters.”

The essentials have been distributed to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as remote areas of the country, the spokesperson said.

The air cargo at CSMIA has also witnessed 240 passenger flights used as freighters. The cargo was carried on the seats as also in the usual cargo hold in the aircraft belly.

Despite transport constraints, CSMIA has processed at least 30,000 tonnes of cargo, which include 18,000 tonnes of export products and over 12,000 tonnes of imports.

Mumbai air cargo has earmarked approximately 4,500 square metres for processing the vast flow of imports. The airport recently registered exports of 725 tonnes and received 501 tonnes of import. Additionally, it has made import delivery of approximately 471 tonnes, “marking the highest number of imports and exports of cargo managed in a day despite limited resources, among other challenges,” the spokesperson said.

“This has set a record for the highest number of cargo movements witnessed at the airport during these difficult times of the pandemic and lockdown conditions,”the spokesperson said.

Mumbai airport said the staff capacity of its air cargo unit has been increased. It has also made sure that the cargo staff ensure that the directives issued by the government on physical distancing, regular sanitisation, fumigation of facilities, cargo vehicles and cargo packages along with mandatory wearing of masks as well as gloves are strictly followed.