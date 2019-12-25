Citizenship Amendment Act: two meetings, two agendas

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday told Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens will affect 40% of all Hindus, including tribals, apart from Muslims.

Mr Ambedkar called upon the CM at his residence, Matoshree, and will organise a protest march against the CAA in Dadar on Thursday.

After the meeting, Mr. Ambedkar told mediapersons, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is saying it is not true that the CAA-NRC will affect Muslims. This is false. There is no doubt that it will affect Muslims, but 40% Hindus will also be affected by the CAA-NRC, apart from other communities. Nomadic tribes and tribals will not be able to produce documents and action will be taken against them. That is why we are opposing it. I had told people about detention camps being built three months ago. Today, I informed the CM about those as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior BJP leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday urging him to ensure implementation of the CAA and NRC in the State.

The delegation, led by senior leader and former Cabinet minister Ashish Shelar, also presented a memorandum to the Governor against ‘destruction of harmony’ by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The memorandum comes in the wake of a Wadala resident allegedly being tonsured by Shiv Sainiks after he posted an ‘objectionable’ post against the CM on Monday. The facts against CAA and NRC are being misrepresented by some political parties, the BJP leaders told the Governor.

Mr. Shelar, the MLA from Bandra West and BJP chief whip in the Assembly, later said the meeting was aimed at drawing the Governor’s attention to, “attempts by elements of the MVA government who are involved in inciting a specific community by spreading falsehood.” The delegation demanded immediate implementation of the CAA in Maharashtra, said Mr. Shelar.

The delegation included MPs Poonam Mahajan, Manoj Kotak, and MLAs Parag Alvani and Yogesh Sagar, among others. “We have urged the Governor to issue directions to the State government concerning destruction of harmony, which is being promoted by some political parties by falsely representing the facts about CAA and NRC,” said MLA and former minister, Mr. Sagar.