Cities should set population limit: Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday said a limit should be fixed on how many people could live in a city to avoid tragedies like the one that struck a Mumbai pub where 14 people were killed in a fire.

“It is because of too much population in Mumbai city,” the actor-turned-politician told a TV channel outside Parliament House when her reaction was sought about the tragedy. “Some restrictions should be imposed on population. First of all, each city should have certain population, certain limit. After that they [people] should not be allowed. Let them go to another city, next city,” Ms. Malini said.