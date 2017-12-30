Cities should set population limit: Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday said a limit should be fixed on how many people could live in a city to avoid tragedies like the one that struck a Mumbai pub where 14 people were killed in a fire.
“It is because of too much population in Mumbai city,” the actor-turned-politician told a TV channel outside Parliament House when her reaction was sought about the tragedy. “Some restrictions should be imposed on population. First of all, each city should have certain population, certain limit. After that they [people] should not be allowed. Let them go to another city, next city,” Ms. Malini said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor