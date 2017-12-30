Mumbai

Cities should set population limit: Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday said a limit should be fixed on how many people could live in a city to avoid tragedies like the one that struck a Mumbai pub where 14 people were killed in a fire.

“It is because of too much population in Mumbai city,” the actor-turned-politician told a TV channel outside Parliament House when her reaction was sought about the tragedy. “Some restrictions should be imposed on population. First of all, each city should have certain population, certain limit. After that they [people] should not be allowed. Let them go to another city, next city,” Ms. Malini said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 8:14:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/cities-should-set-population-limit-hema/article22328966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY