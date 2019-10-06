CISF seizes 87 kg sandalwood

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Friday seized 87 kg of sandalwood chips from two foreign nationals in separate incidents at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Both the fliers and the sandalwood have been handed over to the Forest Department for further action.

According to CISF officers, the first passenger, Mohammed Abdelrahim Molabad Rahama, a Sudanese national, was found with 77 kg of sandalwood chips during the pre-embarkation security check at 8 a.m. on Friday. His baggage was searched at Terminal 2 before he was to board an Ethiopian Airways flight to Addis Ababa. “We found 9 kg of sandalwood in his hand baggage, after which he was taken aside for inquiries. Checking of his check-in baggage revealed another 68 kg of sandalwood,” a CISF officer said.

The second flier, Elmoiz Osman Eljak Mohamed, also a Sudanese national, was supposed to fly to Doha by IndiGo airlines. Officials said he was selected for random checking on the basis of profiling around 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 kg of sandalwood chips were found in his hand baggage.

“In both incidents, the passengers managed to produce the bills, but did not have a valid permit for carrying the sandalwood chips. They were handed over to the Forest Department for legal action,” the officer said.