CINTAA plea to Governor: allow senior actors to resume work

05 July 2020 00:19 IST

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday to seek a review of the State government norms that restrict senior actors from working.

The production of TV shows, web series and films, which were stopped mid-March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, were allowed to restart in May in non-containment zones with stringent safety guidelines. Artistes and crew above 65 years of age are, however, not allowed to work, as per the government’s norms.

CINTAA senior vice-president Manoj Joshi said he briefed the Governor about senior citizens, who have families dependent on them for livelihood, and apprised him that they already have had no work for the past three months. He also said that there are continuity issues and producers cannot replace them.

“The Governor gave us a patient ear… (and) was very positive and assured that he would help us in the best way possible. He had received the letter from CINTAA that we had sent him,” Mr. Joshi said.

CINTAA had also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Industries Minister Subash Desai and former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on the issue of easing rules restricting senior actors from working.