CINTAA plea to Governor: allow senior actors to resume work

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday to seek a review of the State government norms that restrict senior actors from working.
The production of TV shows, web series and films, which were stopped mid-March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, were allowed to restart in May in non-containment zones with stringent safety guidelines. Artistes and crew above 65 years of age are, however, not allowed to work, as per the government’s norms.
CINTAA senior vice-president Manoj Joshi said he briefed the Governor about senior citizens, who have families dependent on them for livelihood, and apprised him that they already have had no work for the past three months. He also said that there are continuity issues and producers cannot replace them.
“The Governor gave us a patient ear… (and) was very positive and assured that he would help us in the best way possible. He had received the letter from CINTAA that we had sent him,” Mr. Joshi said.
CINTAA had also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Industries Minister Subash Desai and former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on the issue of easing rules restricting senior actors from working.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath