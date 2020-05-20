Mumbai

Cine workers knock on CM’s door

Post-production work can be done safely, they say

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a body representing over five lakh workers and technicians from the media and film industry across 32 crafts, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, requesting permission to resume post-production. Work on several films and shows was stalled when the nation-wide lockdown was implemented in March.

In a statement, FWICE said producers invested crores of rupees in projects that have come to a grinding halt due to the lockdown. The federation has requested the State to allow post-production work such as editing, sound and music recording, which can be done in closed studios with a limited number of workers. “It would be a great relief to the producers who have poured huge funds and they shall be able to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted,” the letter read.

FWICE has assured that the workforce will adhere to the government guidelines and ensure that adequate safety and health precautions are taken. The federation, along with Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), had suspended shooting of films and shows since the lockdown.

