CIDCO to set up COVID centres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

01 May 2021 22:31 IST

Jumbo facilities to come up in Kanjurmarg, Kalamboli

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to build two COVID Care Centres, one each in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

The move follows requests put forward to the State government by the Panvel Municipal Corporation and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, seeking development of additional COVID Care Centres by CIDCO in their respective regions.

A CIDCO official said, “In view of the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the second wave and to provide them quick and efficient treatment, the State government has instructed CIDCO to set up dedicated COVID Care Centres in Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli and Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg.”

Advertising

Advertising

The centre in Kalamboli will be equipped with 800 beds, including 690 oxygenated and 110 ICU beds, while a 2,000-bed facility will come at Kanjurmarg, including 1,400 oxygenated, 400 non-oxygenated and 200 ICU beds.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director of CIDCO, said: “Taking into consideration the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, CIDCO is doing its best to assist the State administration in its fight against the pandemic. These COVID Care Centres will be handed over to the respective municipal corporations for operations.”

In Kalamboli, preliminary work has started to convert a warehouse of the Cotton Corporation of India Ltd into the facility. Once completed, the centre, which will comprise a non-invasive ventilation facility, will be transferred to the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

The official said, “The hospitals will be developed in accordance with the administrative and financial procedure under the emergency procurement policy mentioned in the State Government Resolution of 2016 and the Procurement of Goods Manual of the Government of India for handling procurement in emergencies and disaster management.”

The two municipal corporations will be responsible for infrastructural facilities along with power and water supply; appointment of doctors and other medical professionals; obtaining the required certificates; general security; and provisions for fire safety, beds, supply of medicines and other equipment.