CIDCO security guard booked for forgery

Navi Mumbai

29 February 2020 00:50 IST

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has filed a complaint against a security guard who allegedly submitted forged educational certificates to get a promotion.

The complaint was filed by Shital Ghope, a CIDCO officer from the personnel department, on February 24. The accused, Rajesh Patil, had joined CIDCO in 1997 after submitting documents showing he had failed in Class X in 1985 and dropped out of his school in Uran. He also produced a school leaving certificate.

Advertising

Advertising

In March 2009, he submitted photocopies of certificates from Kolhapur University claiming to have cleared SSC in 1999 and HSC in 2001. He was then promoted as a typist-clerk in April 2014.

The vigilance department recently received a letter calling for an inquiry into Mr. Patil’s certificates. During the inquiry, he was asked to produce his original certificates and he submitted certificates of the Delhi Board. Suspecting forgery, CIDCO registered a complaint.

“We have asked for the details from the board’s office. In cases of cheating, we first make enough enquires and then the arrest,” Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector at CBD Belapur police station, said. A case has been registered on charges of cheating and forgery.