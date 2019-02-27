CIDCO puts approval for Metro lines on fast track

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) has approved the detailed project report (DPR) for lines 2 and 3 under the Navi Mumbai Metro Project. CIDCO also plans to expedite further approvals by sending the proposal to the State and Central governments as well as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) at the same time.

“The State government, Central government and MIDC will be funding line 2 and 3 of the Metro along with CIDCO. So, the DPR needs to be approved by all of them. Ideally, we are supposed to send the DPR to the State government, which they will send on to the Central government. To expedite this process, we are planning to send it at the same time to all for approval,” Superintendent Engineer Deepak Hartalkar, Metro Line 2, said.

CIDCO approved the DPR, submitted by M/s Rites Ltd., in a meeting of its board of directors on February 18. Altogether four lines are proposed under the Navi Mumbai Metro Project, of which the DPR of line 4 is on hold.

Mr. Hartalkar said, “Work is in full swing on the 11-km line 1 from Belapur to Pendhar. Line 2, of 7.12 km will run from Khandeshwar to Taloja MIDC, the 3.87-km line 3 from Pendhar to Taloja MIDC and the 4.17-km line 4, from Khandeshwar to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).”

“The city’s growing population, employment potential and straight connectivity to NMIA have been taken into consideration while preparing the DPR. It also includes the cost of constructing the line, operational and maintenance cost, funding options, length of the route, number of metro stations and other technical aspects,” a CIDCO official said. Metro lines 2, 3 and 4 will incur approximate expenditures of ₹2820.20 crore, ₹1850.14 crore and ₹1270.17 crore.

“After the DPR is passed by all the agencies, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed for the implementation, planning and execution of the project. The proposed SPV shall have a two-tier organisation. The apex level will be the SPV, while the second level will be a project management team consisting of general consultants,” said Mr. Hartalkar.

As per the DPR, a committee will be established under the Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, for handling land acquisition and rehabilitation and economic subsidies to be obtained from the government.

For Metro lines 2 and 3 the SPV will receive 20% funding share from central government and 20% funding share from state government. The balance 60% funding share for Line 2 will be borne by CIDCO while for Metro line 3, it will be provided by MIDC and CIDCO on a proportionate cost sharing basis.