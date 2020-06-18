CIDCO promises safe abode to Dungi villagers

With the onset of monsoon, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) held a videoconference last week with Dungi villagers, living near the Navi Mumbai International Airport site, to assuage fears of water entering their homes.

Relief package

CIDCO has asked them to submit necessary documents to be eligible for 11 months’ rent and a house in a safer place. The rent being offered is ₹12 per square feet as per their current house. Of the 122 families that have applied for the package, CIDCO has cleared the documents of 46 families. The remaining 62 need to submit their papers.

Of the 122 houses, 51 are on a Gaothan plot and 71 on privately-owned land. To be eligible for the package, the families need to prove that their houses on the Gaothan plot were built before 2013 and the ones on the private land before 2014. A CIDCO officer said, “Forty-six houses on the Gaothan plot met the criterion, while five were built just months before we carried out a video survey of the village in September 2019.”

Eligibility certificate

Nine families with houses on the private land opted for the package in 2015. To be eligible for the package, families need to produce a consent letter from their owner, procure an eligibility certificate and provide proof that their house was built before 2014.

Adesh Naik, a resident of Dungi village, said, “The villagers who shifted last year returned after CIDCO gave them just four months’ rent. This year too we might have to face flooding.”

CIDCO officials said they haven’t been able to identify eligible residents as villagers are not allowing them to conduct a video survey.