CIDCO hands over mangroves to Maharashtra Forest Department

Navi Mumbai

06 August 2021 23:40 IST

Over 280 hectares transferred for conservation as reserved forest

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has handed over 281.77 hectares of mangrove land in Panvel taluka of Raigad district to the mangrove cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department for conservation.

Of the total, 134 hectares are in Kamothe, 38 hectares in Panvel, and 109 hectares in Kolhe-Khar.

As mangroves play a vital role in safeguarding coastal regions, CIDCO has handed over the mangrove land under its jurisdiction to the Forest Department for its conservation as ‘reserved forest’, said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO. “Considering various upcoming projects in Navi Mumbai, this decision will prove to be beneficial for the protection of environment in the region,” he said.

Apart from protecting land from destruction, mangroves play an important role in obstructing flood waters and storms. They are also home to several birds, animals and marine creatures. Environmentalists welcomed the move and pointed out that there are more mangroves under CIDCO’s jurisdiction that need to be handed over to the mangrove cell. Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone in Uran is one such area, they pointed out.

Neenu Somraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests, mangrove cell, Mumbai; D.S. Kukde, Range Forest Officer, Navi Mumbai; and Satishkumar Khadke, Additional Collector and Chief Land and Survey Officer (Land Acquisition), CIDCO; conducted the transfer process under the guidance of Dr. Mukherjee. Kailas Shinde, joint managing director of CIDCO, and other officers were present at the meeting.