CIDCO files forgery case against two

CIDCO on Wednesday registered a case against two people, including a developer, for allegedly forging documents of a plot in Nerul.

According to the police, Ashok Pandarinath Patil, a resident of Karave village, and Kamal Bacha Mohammed Ali, the director of Adil Developers Pvt. Ltd., have been accused of making fake documents in 2008.

The documents stated that Mr. Patil, a farmer, had been awarded 80 sq.m. of land on plots 93 and 94 at Sector 36 in Nerul, under CIDCO’s 12.5% scheme.

The duo then made tripartite documents, adding Mr. Ali as a party, using which they procured a construction certificate from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

“They got a construction certificate for a ground-plus-four-floor building and started construction of the same,” an officer from the CBD Belapur police station said.

The NOC catch

Since the construction of the building was not completed in the stipulated time, NMMC denied the builder an occupancy certificate.

It asked him to get a no objection certificate (NOC) from CIDCO.

“When CIDCO was notified about the construction, it verified the plot details and found that the land had not been awarded to anyone. It wrote to us in June and, after preliminary inquiries, we registered a complaint,” the officer said.

The duo has been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471(using forged document as genuine) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.