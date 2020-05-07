CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi to turn into COVID Care Centre

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to set up a 1,200-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) at CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre in Vashi. The centre will have one section to accommodate positive patients and another to quarantine high-risk contacts.

NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We are trying to contain the virus and be prepared for a spike in cases. The centre will easily accommodate 1,200 beds. We just have to set up enough toilets here.”

Mr. Misal said though the 3,000 homes acquired at an India Bulls project in Kon village have been reserved to set up a CCC, it could be difficult to run it as the building is multi-storeyed and located on the outskirts of Panvel.

Sixty of the 120 beds at Medical and Occupational Health Centre at Reliance Corporate IT Park at Ghansoli have been reserved for patients within NMMC limits. A 100-bed Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) will be set up at Terna Hospital in Nerul and a 130-bed DCH at Vashi General Hospital.

NMMC has assigned a nodal officer each to both DCHs. There are currently 96 containment zones within NMMC limits.