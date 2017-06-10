CIDCO dumps garbage at Taloja under police protection

Mumbai: Faced with protests by residents of Ghot Chal village, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Friday dumped garbage under heavy police protection at its dumping ground near Taloja MIDC. Clearance of over 300 metric tonnes of civic waste generated by the nearly eight-lakh-strong population in the four nodes of Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli and New Panvel has been at a standstill since June 4 due to protests by villagers in the dumping ground’s vicinity.

Sitaram Rokade, Superintending Engineer (Waste Disposal), CIDCO, said, “Close to 299 tonnes of garbage was disposed within two hours with protection from the Taloja MIDC police station. All demands are being fulfilled. Last Saturday, they agreed to certain temporary measures including covering the garbage dumping ground cells and shifting the health centre from the plant site to the village. Also, cheques for compensation promised to the villagers are ready to be handed over.”

Senior PI Ravindra Budhwant said, “We provided protection from 6 a.m., and the garbage vehicles began moving in from 9 a.m. There was no protest and work went on smoothly. We will give them [CIDCO] protection for two more days.”

Residents said CIDCO should hand over solid waste management to the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC ) at the earliest. “CIDCO is not able to provide a permanent solution. Now, we are in PCMC’s jurisdiction, and it’s better that solid waste management is handed over to them,” Maya Ojha, a Kharghar resident, said.

Another Kharghar resident added, “While we’re relieved that the garbage has been removed, this looks like a temporary arrangement. CIDCO and PCMC should ensure this doesn’t happen again.” Villagers alleged CIDCO is abusing its power.

“The dumping ground should be shut down. It is creating health issues for people,” corporator Dyanehswar Patil said.