CIDCO asked to scrap Nerul golf course project, say activists

After constantly following up with State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, environmentalists from Navi Mumbai finally managed to organise a meeting with him in his Mantralaya office on Monday.

At the meeting, Mr. Thackeray reportedly asked CIDCO’s managing director Lokesh Chandra to scrap the golf course project in Nerul. On January 12, CIDCO had felled close to 700 trees at a plot on Palm Beach Road, near NRI Complex Phase II, It was proposed that a golf course and 17 residential towers be built there.

During the meeting, which was attended by activists Sunil and Shruti Agarwal from Save Navi Mumbai Environment and Mr. Chandra, Mr. Thackeray said the environment must be preserved. “Mr. Thackeray said that dumping of debris like this will not be tolerated and asked for the golf course project to be scrapped,’ Mr. Agarwal said.

He said the Environment Minister asked authorities to plan a flamingo sanctuary at the Talawe and TS Chanakya wetlands instead.

“We are very happy with Mr. Thackeray’s proactive pro-environment stance and hope the decision to declare 33 hectares of wetlands as a flamingo sanctuary is implemented at the earliest. We are also hopeful that CIDCO will withdraw the special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to avoid wastage of money and time in unnecessary litigation as these wetlands are part of National Wetlands inventory,” Mr. Agarwal said.

According to him, of the 35.55 hectares set aside for the project, 33.45 hectares are wetlands.

When Mr. Chandra was asked about the status of the golf course, he said the matter was in court. However, on being asked about the meeting, he did not respond. Several calls and messages to Mr. Thackeray too went unanswered.

“The tree cutting in pockets D and E of the land in Sector 60 reminds me of dumping of debris in wetlands in the same pockets in October 2017. The earlier incident forced me to file a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court and the court had directed CIDCO to stop all construction by an order dated November 2, 2018,” Mr. Agarwal said

“Both CIDCO and a private construction company had filed a SLP in the Supreme Court and the hearing is still on. It was shocking to see such a massive cutting of trees while the matter was in litigation,” he said.