CIDCO approaches police to investigate forged letters

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has approached Navi Mumbai police to take action against a Seawood resident, after realising that two letters, which he claimed were issued by the Chief Minister and Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, were forged.

CIDCO submitted the letters to the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate on Tuesday. On November 30, 2018, Samrat Patil, a resident of Karave village in Seawood, had submitted two letters to CIDCO claiming to be issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Nitin Kareer. The letters said Mr. Patil’s mother, Radhabai Ramchandra Patil, a Project Affected Person (PAP), was cheated.

“The letters issued orders to cancel all procedures in the plot, survey number 69,70/2, 194/3 at Karave village that belonged to Ms. Patil’s mother,” a source said.

The CM’s ‘letter’ was issued on October 26, 2018 and the one by Mr. Kareer on November 16, 2018. CIDCO’s land survey department was suspicious of the letters and sent the copies of same to Mantralaya. The State secretariat replied on January 1, 2019 saying the letters were forged. The CIDCO officials then called Mr. Patil for an explanation.

Mr. Patil said his mother had submitted a right- release letter for the land that belonged to his grandmother, Nirabai Balkrishna Tandel in Karave, in 2008. Taking the letter into account, CIDCO, in 2010, did a tripartite agreement with other heirs of Ms. Tandel as per the 12.5% scheme. In 2014, Mr. Patil wrote to CIDCO claiming that his mother had cancelled the right-release letter in 2009 and hence they have the right to the land given to the other heirs.

“The tripartite procedure was complete and the letter they produced in 2008 was duly notorised. The letter submitted in 2014 was not considered,” the CIDCO official said. Mr. Patil was referred to one Rajesh Shirke by a friend in Karave village. Mr. Shirke claimed to be a Mantralaya employee and assured him he would obtain a letter from the CM. Mr. Patil also told CIDCO officials that Mr. Shirke always met him at the waiting room of Additional Chief Secretary Praveen Pardeshi to make him believe that he indeed worked at Mantralaya.

“We have sought to register a first information report in the case. Mr. Shirke’s identity is not known,” said Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, Ashok Shingare.

The Navi Mumbai police commissioner has said he is yet to receive the letter. “The letter would have been most probably submitted in my office and in that case, in a day or two I will receive it. Depending on the facts, an enquiry will be conducted,” Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.