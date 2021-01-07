CIDCO appoints Maha Metro for balance works

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Tuesday decided to appoint the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) on deposit terms for the implementation of balance works of the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 measuring 11.1 km.
According to CIDCO officials, due to the pandemic and technical issues, the development work of one to six stations of the 11 stations on line 1 was not being implemented at the expected speed. Hence, the earlier contractor was reportedly terminated.
“The CIDCO is developing the Navi Mumbai Metro to make the public transport system in the city more efficient. The trial run of line 1 was conducted successfully on September 1, 2019,” a press release said. The trial was flagged off by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, said, “We shall also focus on financing the project, financial discipline, land monetisation along the corridor, enhancing non-fare-box revenues, and the last-mile connectivity. We remain committed to our cause of transit-oriented development.”
