CIDCO allots land for Sikkim Bhavan

Building will provide shelter to cancer patients who come to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for treatment

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has allotted a 4,000-square metre plot in Kharghar to the Sikkim government to build Sikkim Bhavan.

The facility will be used mainly to provide shelter to cancer patients who come for treatment. CIDCO had earlier reserved plot no. 19 and 20 in Kharghar node for the project.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee and thanked the Maharashtra government for allotting the land.

Mr. Tamang said, “Sikkim Bhavan will provide shelter to needy people from Sikkim who visit Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for cancer treatment. I appreciate the efforts taken by CIDCO to transform barren land into a satellite city like Navi Mumbai and the way it has increased the land value in city.”

Mr. Mukherjee said CIDCO since its inception has given importance to allotting plots for social causes. “The development of Sikkim Bhavan will create and enhance the cultural bond between Maharashtra and Sikkim,” he said.