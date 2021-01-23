CIDCO allots land for Haj House in Kharghar

Plot lies near Navi Mumbai airport site

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has allotted 6,000 square metres of land in Kharghar to build a Haj House for pilgrims travelling from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

CIDCO said on Friday it received a letter from the Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs seeking allotment of five acres of land near the airport to set up a Haj House and a seasonal office for the Haj Committee. In October 2016, management of the Haj pilgrimage was transferred to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The statement said, “Millions of Muslims from across the world visit Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia for Haj pilgrimage. Since 1927, the Haj Committee Bombay has been making arrangements for Muslims to undertake the journey.”

The Haj Committee is a statutory body that coordinates with Haj committees in the States and Union Territories. CIDCO has allotted plot number 3A at Sector 38 in Kharghar, at a lease premium of ₹14,21,94,000 and miscellaneous charges and taxes for constructing the buildings.