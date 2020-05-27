CID probe initiated against Arnab Goswami

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday announced that a fresh probe would be conducted by the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami in connection Alibaug resident Anvay Naik's suicide in 2018.

Naik and his mother Kumud had committed suicide in May 2018. Naik left behind a suicide note stating that Mr. Goswami and two others had not cleared ₹5.40 crore that were owed to him in exchange for services rendered, due to which he was taking the extreme step. The Alibaug police had at the time filed a case of abetment to suicide in connection with the matter.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr. Deshmukh said that a fresh probe had been ordered after Naik's daughter Adnya approached him earlier this year, alleging that the Alibaug police had not conducted a satisfactory probe in the matter.

"Orders to this effect have been communicated to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra and the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Pune," Mr. Deshmukh said.