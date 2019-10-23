Churchgate building reverts to old look

The Western Railway (WR) has spent around ₹11 lakh to restore the original design of Churchgate building, which comprises the railway station and offices of its staff members. The WR has removed the glass facade nearly eight years after installing it to give the building a more corporate look.

The decision to remove the glass cladding was taken based on the recommendations of a structural audit, which was conducted after an aluminium panel came crashing down from the facade on June 12, claiming the life of a senior citizen.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR, said, “After the audit, it was observed that the glass cladding could be dangerous and it was decided to remove it. The frame on which the facade stood will be removed in the next 10 to 12 days.” Mr. Bhakar said work on removing the cladding began around two weeks ago.

The facade, which was put up in 2011 at a cost of nearly ₹4.8 crore, was criticised by the WR staff for cutting off natural light and ventilation into the offices. The original plan was to have centralised air conditioning in the building, but it was dropped later.

The design was changed to have cladding that consisted of glass and aluminium sheets. WR officials said plastic waste and wrappers thrown by staff members and visitors would also get stuck in the panels.

Several WR officials said the removal of the cladding has brought in a lot of natural light and ventilation. Mr. Bhakar said that they will be assessing the impact of the redesign on the building once the frame is removed.