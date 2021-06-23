Chowkee extension pagodas to enhance interface between citizens & police in Mumbai

Tall signage posts, well-lit barricades will help citizens recognise an authorised check post from a distance

The 100 new police check posts, set up across Mumbai to impose the second wave related travel restrictions, will facilitate smoother interface between the police and the citizens round-the-clock, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Mumbai Police, Vishwas Nangare Patil.

“They have been set up to ensure that our police force operates in a secure environment with the basic amenities provided for their wellbeing,” he said.

“This is vital given the multiple challenges faced by them over the past year including containing the pandemic and dealing with irate motorists and citizens who are dealing with the fall out of the pandemic and lockdown rules imposed.

“The clear branding, tall signage posts and well lit barricades will not only help citizens recognise an authorised check post from a distance, but also ensure for a smoother interface between the police and citizens.”

The moveable, semi-modular “Chowkee Extension Pagodas” have been set up from Colaba to Dahisar across 13 police zones. The Marine Drive section has three posts given the length of the road and the many accidents due to speeding cars and jaywalking pedestrians.

The Malabar Hill has four.

To ensure visibility, the pristine white colour of the chowkee has been enhanced with bright colours and smart lighting including red rope lit barricades, neon yellow signages and 15-feet high pylons which are fully lit up.

The white pagoda shelters also have facilities like lockers, changing rooms, electric connections, water dispensers and refrigerators for the police force.

Though originally set up between May 7 and June 10 to handle the lockdown situation in the overwhelming second wave, these temporary structures are expected to help mitigate risk in the likely third wave expected to hit the city in six to eight weeks.

These pagoda like plastic structures also make a style statement, indicating the ethos of Mumbai.

This initiative is funded by the Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation.