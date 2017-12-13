The 150-year-old Chor Bazaar was not always known as the thieves’ market; shopkeepers say it was actually known as ‘shor bazaar,’ but the British pronounced that ‘chor,’ and it stuck.
The 150-year-old Chor Bazaar was not always known as the thieves’ market; shopkeepers say it was actually known as ‘shor bazaar,’ but the British pronounced that ‘chor,’ and it stuck.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 12:22:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/chor-bazaar-is-a-collectors-delight/article21572828.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.