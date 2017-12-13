Mumbai

Chor Bazaar is a collectors’ delight

In this market, you can find working gramophones, antique wall clocks, handmade Bollywood posters, refurbished furniture, you name it.

The 150-year-old Chor Bazaar was not always known as the thieves’ market; shopkeepers say it was actually known as ‘shor bazaar,’ but the British pronounced that ‘chor,’ and it stuck.

