Child’s cries save woman in nick of time

Navi Mumbai

20 June 2020 23:46 IST

Upset due to job loss and marital discord, she tried to take her life

A 27-year-old woman, who tried to end her life as she was upset due to job loss and marital discord, was saved in a the nick of time by a patrolling team from NRI coastal police station.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when constables Kiran Swar and Pandurang Kawte, who were patrolling at Sector 5 in Ulwe, got a call from Navi Mumbai police control room around 8.30 p.m. They were informed that a resident had alerted the control room about a house where a woman stayed alone with her 4-year-old daughter. The caller said the child had been crying loudly for a while and there has been no response to repeated knocking on the door of the house, which was locked from inside.

“We thought that the child would have got locked inside accidentally and immediately informed the fire brigade. The fire brigade reached the spot within minutes and broke open the door,” Mr. Swar said. On entering the house they saw a four-year-old girl in the hall, crying continuously and pointing towards the bedroom door.

Movement in finger

The police and the fire brigade found the door of the bedroom to be locked from inside and knocked twice. Since there was no response, they broke open this door too and found a woman lying unconscious. Since Mr. Swar noticed some movement in the victim’s finger, the team gave her CPR for two minutes, and managed to revive her. She was then taken to D.Y. Patil hospital and saved in the nick of time.

“She had not left any note before attempting suicide. Later, when we spoke to her, she revealed that she worked in a private firm and had lost her job during the lockdown. The financial crisis and the marital discord lead to her making such a decision,” senior police inspector Tanvir Shaikh, NRI Coastal police station, said.

The woman’s brother in Hyderabad was intimated about the incident. While the victim was in hospital, her child was taken care of by the house owner who stays in CBD Belapur.