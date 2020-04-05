Chicken safe for consumption, says Goa CM

After advising people in Goa earlier this week not to consume chicken owing to the bird flu scare, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Saturday declared that chicken produced in the State is safe for consumption.

“I have asked the veterinary director to submit a report on chicken consumption. We will coordinate with neighbouring States and the Centre while preparing report,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, poulterers in the State had questioned the appeal made by the Chief Minister to stop consumption of chicken as cases of bird flu were reported in Karnataka and Kerala.

Members of the industry said their business had already taken a hit by rumours circulated on social media that the novel coronavirus spreads through consumption of chicken. They said the lockdown had added to their woes.

Jaikrishna Naik, president of the All Goa Poultry Association, said before the COVID-19 outbreak, they used to sell 1.20 lakh broilers daily. “The sale is only 30% of that now,” Mr. Naik said.

(With PTI inputs)