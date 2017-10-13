Chhota Rajan aide D.K. Rao arrested in extortion case

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Ravi Mallesh Bora a.k.a. D.K. Rao, gangster Chhota Rajan‘s trusted aide, for allegedly running an extortion racket.

Crime Branch officials said on Thursday that Rao was arrested on Wednesday night. Dharavi police had registered a case against him for allegedly trying to extort money from a consultant with a Slum Rehabilitation Authority project. The complainant in his statement said he was approached to grant approval for a project in Antop Hill.

The work, which was launched in 2013, was suddenly stopped and the consultant was told further work could be carried out only with Rao’s permission. The complainant said the project’s developer owed him ₹1.5 crore, but Rao started demanding the money and threatened him with dire consequences.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant said, “More arrests are likely in the case and they will be charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.” Rao has been sent to police custody till October 18.

Released last year

In 2016, Rao was released from prison after he was granted bail in an extortion case, in which he was accused of threatening a businessman who was in a dispute with a developer. After his release, Crime Branch officials received reports of him extorting money from builders and placed him under surveillance.

A senior Crime Branch official said, “On knowing that his coercive methods to extort money would not work owing to constant surveillance, Rao simply told his victims to ‘take care of him’. Those who understood the message paid up.”

The gangster also reportedly helped convert into cash the gold stolen from a Muthooth Finance branch in Hyderabad earlier this year.

Crime Branch officials said that Rao, a native of north Karnataka, started off as a watchman at a building in Dharavi in 1994. He then formed his gang consisting of local youths and conducted robberies. His association with Lakhan Bhaiyya, Chotan Rajan’s aide, helped him gain entry into the Rajan gang in 1996.

On joining the gang, Rao was provided security and modern firearms. He then began conducting bigger robberies, extorting money and taking contracts to kill. He grew in notoriety after he planned the executions of the bomb blast accused.

50 offences

He has over 50 offences registered against him, including MCOCA cases. In one case, he served a 13-year sentence; he was acquitted or released on bail in other cases.