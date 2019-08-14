Cheques bounce, but hotel lets Bengaluru man check out with promise of payment

A man from Bengaluru, who had checked into Four Points Hotel in Vashi for more than two months, allegedly cheated the hotel by not paying his dues of ₹10.25 lakh. A complaint against the man, identified as Joseph Thomas Alphonso, was filed early this month by the hotel manager, Dhiraj Singh.

Senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh from Vashi police station said, “We do not know what his intention was. We are investigating and will arrest him soon.”

On May 5, Mr. Alphonso along with his wife and son had checked into the hotel. Mr. Singh in his complaint has said that Mr. Alphonso was a regular customer and since he was known to the management, he was not asked to pay any deposit. Mr. Alphonso chose a room which had a daily charge of ₹8,500.

“When asked for the payment, he gave various reasons. He said his account was frozen and that someone from his home town was to send money. On asking why he was staying in the hotel for so long, he said his wife was undergoing cancer treatment at Fortis Hospital in Vashi. But when he was asked to show documents, he did not have any. Later, the hotel tried to verify and did not find any such records from the hospital,” police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Vashi police station said, adding Mr. Alphonso claimed he was a freelance smart city planner.

Mr. Alphonso gave a cheque for ₹7.5 lakh on June 24, but after it bounced, he issued another cheque for ₹7.5 lakh on July 4 and later a cheque for ₹9.5 lakh. But they bounced as well. When he checked out on July 18, he promised a bank transfer of the money.

“No payment has been done yet even after repeated claims that he would transfer the amount. He has been booked for cheating and we will arrest him,” Mr. Dhumal said.