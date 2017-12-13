How Mumbai and Chennai police ‘gambled’ to nab Dasvant

The addiction to betting proved costly for a Chennai murder accused who had managed to give the police the slip earlier this month.

Dashvant, who was wanted in Chennai for the murder of his mother, was arrested when he was exiting the Mahalaxmi racecourse after betting on some races on December 6. The next day, a Chennai police team, along with Mr. Dashvant, was having lunch at a hotel in Vile Parle, when he managed to flee with a pair of handcuffs.

The Vile Parle police had a discussion with the Chennai police team to plan their next move. “The one thing found significant was that Mr. Dashvant is a third generation gambler. His grandfather and his father used to bet on racehorses and the habit was passed down to him, and became an addiction,” an officer with the Mumbai Police, who was part of the operation to nab the accused, said.

Working on the assumption that Mr. Dashvant would not risk going back to Mahalaxmi racecourse, the police identified five off track betting centres in Malad, Nallasopara, Borivali, Chembur and Kala Ghoda, and sent teams there on December 8. Each Mumbai police team was accompanied by a member of the Chennai police team who could recognise the accused.

“We earlier suspected that the accused might have fled the city and were mulling sending teams to off track betting centres in Pune. However, we decided to first check the betting centres in Mumbai,” the officer said.

The police’s ‘gamble’ paid off when, at around 4:30 p.m. on December 8, Mr. Dashvant walked into the off track betting centre in Kala Ghoda.

One of the policemen saw him enter. The Chennai police team member recognised Mr. Dashvant even though he had shaved his beard and was wearing a full-sleeved shirt to conceal the handcuffs on his right hand. He was apprehended, after which he was taken to the Vile Parle police station.

“Mr. Dashvant told us that he tried to lie low but his addiction started gnawing at him. After spending the night in Vile Parle and roaming around neighbouring localities the next day, he decided to risk it and came to Kala Ghoda. We suspect someone in Mumbai may have helped the accused and given him money for a shave, a new shirt, and cab from Vile Parle to Kala Ghoda,” the officer said.