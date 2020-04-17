Chemists to deliver life-saving drugs at doorstep

The Maharashtra State Chemists and Druggists Association (MSCDA) has put up on its portal a list of chemists across cities who will deliver emergency medicines to patients’ homes.

“The lockdown poses several problems to patients with heart disease, diabetes or other serious ailments. Unlike earlier, they are not in a position to rush out of their homes looking for medicines,” said Jagannath Shinde, president, MSCDA.

Chemists from every city in the State will register their contact numbers on the portal, he said. Mr. Shinde, an MLC, also heads the all-India association of chemists and druggists. Up to 3,500 chemists are registered on the portal. “The process of finding a chemist near you is simple. Just open our webpage and type the name of the city. You will get the list of registered chemists with phone numbers. The service is available 24x7,” he said.

The home delivery service, however, is limited to life-saving drugs. “At times, we get calls to deliver crocin or sanitisers. We don’t do that. This is not for fun but to ensure lives are saved,” Mr. Shinde said.

The chemists’ association, which has in the past locked horns with companies selling drugs online, has said chemist shops are turning out to be the most useful service during the lockdown.

Rahul Deshpande, organising secretary, Chemist Association of Pune, said the response to the scheme has been overwhelming. “Demand is more in urban areas. We don’t charge for deliveries and ensure that those who do them are sanitised and safe,” he said.