Chemical in Palghar canal used for making detergents, clarifies MPCB

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Friday said the chemical that got into a canal that flows into the Kautumbi, a tributary of the Surya river, comprised agents used for making detergents.

Officials of the MPCB said the reports of samples collected are not out as yet. They however clarified that no fish died in the canal due to the mixing of chemical agents after a tanker overturned on the morning of November 9, following an accident on the National Highway 8, near Gaothanpada of Mendhawan village in Palghar.

The MPCB had collected samples of the polluted water which had created large amounts of foam in the canal. Amar Durgule, sub-regional officer with the MPCB, said the tanker which turned turtle belonged to Sai Fertilizer and Phosphates Pvt Ltd from Ambernath. “The tanker contained a chemical for detergent production, due to which foam was created when it mixed with the water.”

Mr. Durgule said the chemical company had sprayed an anti-foaming agent in the water on Wednesday after which foam had dissipated. “In our physical tests, we found that the polluted water had not reached the Surya river. But it has still travelled 3-4 km in the Kautumbi river, which is a tributary of the Surya. The Ph value, which is used to know the acidity, of the water is also normal.”

The official denied villagers’ claims of dead fish. “When our field officers visited the spot, no dead creatures were found.”