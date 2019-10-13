Chembur rape case: victim’s lawyer alleges police apathy

The lawyer representing the Uzbek national, who filed a complaint of sustained sexual abuse against suspended police inspector Bhanudas Jadhav earlier this week, has released a video, which ostensibly shows senior police inspector Jaiprakash Gaikwad, Chembur police station, speaking rudely and shouting at the victim when she went to file a complaint.

Late on Thursday, the victim submitted a written complaint against Mr. Jadhav at the police station. Her allegations included repeated sexual assault and forcible unnatural intercourse, blackmail, two forced abortions and two murders in Pune. The Chembur police registered an FIR against Mr. Jadhav in the early hours of Friday.

On Saturday morning, advocate Nitin Satpute, who helped the victim register the case and is now representing her, released two videos secretly recorded in Mr. Gaikwad’s cabin, while he was talking to the victim. Two other police personnel, one male and one female, are also seen in the videos.

“Mr. Gaikwad told the victim that she would have to show him the hotel where the sexual assault occurred before he could register a complaint. He also spoke very rudely and intimidated her. We had to seek the intervention of senior police officers, and only then did he cool down and file the FIR,” Mr. Satpute said.

In the video, Mr Gaikwad is heard talking about identifying the hotel, while the victim repeatedly tells him how afraid she is and how much effort it took her to approach the police in the first place. She is also heard requesting the police to start recording her statement so that the offence can be registered.

Mr. Gaikwad is heard saying, “I just read your complaint a minute ago. I am trying to find the hotel first.”

To this, the victim replies with, “I am scared to stay in this city. That man has already murdered two people. It is all there in the complaint I have given you. You are neither recording my statement not letting me go. Let us at least go out and start looking for the hotel if that is so important instead of just sitting here.”

At one point, Mr. Gaikwad is raises his voice and says, “Have you come here to file a complaint or to make allegations against us?”

The law clearly states that an FIR be immediately registered in case of any complaint of sexual assault of any nature by a woman, and that the rest of the formalities can be completed later.

Mr. Satpute has also alleged that one of the police personnel present sided with Mr. Jadhav. “A female officer present at the time said she had worked under Mr. Jadhav and knows he is a good man, implying that the victim was lying. The police have already issued a character certificate for Mr. Jadhav instead of taking action against him,” he said

Responding to the allegations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chembur division), in a text message, said, “An offence has been registered and the police is investigating the case. What is mentioned above is not true.”