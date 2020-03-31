Chembur policeman kills himself

The body of a 58-year-old policeman was found in Chembur police station premises on Monday afternoon. Officials said he was suffering from throat cancer and is supected to have taken he extreme step due to this.

According to the police, Sampat Gadhwe, an assistant sub-inspector, was on duty. His body was found in the store room.

“The incident came to light at 12.45 p.m. when another staffer went to the store room to fetch some supplies and raised an alarm. Gadhwe was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where he was declared dead before admission,” an officer with the Chembur police said. Gadhwe had a clean service record and was to retire on May 31.

The officer said a suicide note was found in Ghadwe’s shirt pocket, which referred to his long standing battle with cancer.

“Gadhwe had been suffering for a long time and had also undergone a surgery for his ailment in February last year, despite which he continued to suffer. He wrote in his suicide note that he was unable to take the pain any more,” senior police inspector Jaiprakash Bhosale, Chembur police station, said.

The Chembur police have registered an Accidental Death Report.