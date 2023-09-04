Chef Daniel Humm serves a 10-course, plant-based menu at Masque, Mumbai

September 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

“We are running out of time and we need to start now,” begins Chef Daniel Humm, owner of Eleven Madison Park (EMP), as we sit down with him to chat about his collaboration with Mumbai-based ingredient-driven restaurant, Masque. Chef Daniel, who is passionate about plant-based food and recipes, emphasises the need to adapt to sustainable living and eating. He is collaborating with Masque on a project titled, ‘A Nod to Nature’s Best’ that explores plant-based food.

“Our food system is collapsing. There is plastic in the ocean. The fishes are full of diseases that we have never seen before. It is making us sick. The meat industry is destroying the planet. The Amazon forest is being destroyed. We are chopping trees to construct tall, concrete buildings, but we are not realising the fact that these forests are the lungs of our planet and by chopping them, we are not just running out of resources, but also harming the earth. Every week there is a new natural disaster that we are not even prepared to deal with. This is why food becomes a very powerful language now. We are bringing plant-based food eating experience to the world to show them how magical it is. We want to inspire other restaurants and chefs so that slowly everybody adapts to this concept because we don’t have time to sit around,” says Daniel.

The EMP team along with Daniel landed in New Delhi on August 23 and were accompanied by Aditi Dugar, director and founder of Masque and Varun Totlani, head chef of Masque, who took them to the streets of Delhi exploring local food and sourcing native ingredients. They later travelled to Kashmir. Daniel arrived in Mumbai on August 27 to lay out the collaboration dinner with Masque on September 1 and 2.

Under Daniel, his restaurant has received many accolades— in the year 2017, EMP was ranked number 1 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. He says: “ Receiving awards comes with big responsibility. For a decade our restaurant was famous for duck, lobster, caviar and all kinds of meat, but I always felt there is something higher than just winning awards. The supermarkets are full of choices and options in products. For example, the dairy section has different kinds of milk such as almond , rice , soy , nut milk and so on. A lot of these products are full of preservatives, multipliers and are highly processed. Some of these products are advertised what they are not in real. The most important part is that we are forgetting that we need these products to taste good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eating plant-based food is extremely enriching, plentiful and diverse and that is where chefs really need to step in and have the responsibility to make the future as delicious and as healthy as possible. As a chef, it is really important for me to celebrate each and every ingredient and be aware that we are sourcing the ingredients in the right manner,” he adds. Daniel, who is a vegetarian by choice, says he is constantly trying to make plant-based food more delicious.

Talking about the market and demand of plant-based food, Daniel says it is not really about what he thinks or believes in. “It is a fact that the planet is running out of resources. There are several studies that explain how by 2050 we would need five planets to feed our one planet if we continue to eat the way we do right now. Eighty per cent of all the farm lands in the world is used for animal farming but it only accounts for 11% of the calories. Choosing plant-based food is not a trend or something I came up with; this is just a reaction to the reality,” he asserts.

The bond with India

The first time Daniel came to India was in 2017 right after EMP was named world’s best restaurant. During the five week- trip, Daniel travelled to Rajasthan, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Rishikesh, Mumbai and New Delhi. “Initially, I was drawn to India for spirituality and yoga; but after coming here, I realised how food is an important part of our lives and our planet and it is just been inspiring since then. That trip was the beginning of my thought to explore plant-based food and become more thoughtful about our planet.”

This time, while in Delhi, Daniel stopped by a street vendor who was making samosas. He took the ladle from the cook and started frying samosas. “To me, India is a very powerful place. From spices, spirituality, weather, people, everything offers so much learning and one feels the time we have is never enough. These kind of experiences teach any human to keep their ego aside and embrace life every day and not try to control situation,” says Daniel who adds that he would like to explore southern India during his next trip. “I have never been to the south and that is the next thing I want to really explore. I want to learn more about Ayurveda and naturopathy cuisine in Kerala. I would also like to add Goa to the list,” he adds.

Talking about the 10-course, plant-based menu, Varun says the idea was to showcase what both the restaurants (Masque and EMP) originally do, but in a cohesive way, and also to celebrate Indian produce. “The food was obviously Chef Daniel’s style of cooking, which is inspired by French, Swiss and American. The reason we went plant-based for this collaboration is because we wanted to highlight what he does, but also in our own way with an Indian twist,” shares Varun.

Some of the items that were served are included a black truffle tart, tomato tea with Gondhoraj lime and chilli; dosas with tomato chutney and marigold; cactus karonda and fiddlehead fern with miso ambemohar and hemp.

The process of sourcing ingredients

Masque has been sourcing ingredients from local farmers and producers during their foraging trips every year. Varun narrates the ingredient hunt they went on with the EMP team: “It was not as intense as we usually do because going to Kashmir was a last minute plan as Uttrakhand didn’t work out due to weather difficulty. We sourced a few ingredients such as praan (wild onion or shallot), rhododendron, kafal, hisalu Himalayan raspberry, chestnuts, fiddlehead ferns, wild herbs, snow mountain garlic, ratanjot that is used as a natural food colour and stone fruit. In Kashmir when we went to Khawa shop, I was surprised to learn that people there sweeten their tea using gulkand (rose petal jam). Chef Daniel loved it. We bought 2kg of rose petal jam from a local vendor there. We also saw the tradition of drying vegetables, these are used to make curry in the winters when the produce is scarce.”

Every research trip forms a long-lasting relationship with local communities and Varun believes building relationship with people is very important. “It is because of these relationships that we have local suppliers today who sell their produce directly to us. For example, we have a local vegetable seller from Jodhpur who sends us photos of local produce and if I need something, he would pack it in a box and send it via bus that reaches Borivalli. We recently bought Karonda Bengal-currants from them.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.