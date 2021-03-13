Cheating, copyright breach case filed against Kangana

A case of alleged cheating was filed against actor Kangana Ranaut by the Mumbai Police on Friday on a local court’s orders after the author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir accused her of copyright violation.
The FIR was filed at Khar police station against Ms. Ranaut, Kamalkumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut.
Ashish Kaul, the author of the book which has been translated into Hindi as Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda, alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the queen of Kashmir.
As per the complaint, he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Ms. Ranaut, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without Mr. Kaul’s permission.
“Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?” he said.
On the Bandra metropolitan magistrate’s order, the FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Copyright Act, a police official said. Further probe is on.
Ranaut is already facing police cases in Mumbai over her allegedly provocative tweets.
