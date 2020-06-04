Mumbai

Chavan seeks supplementary Union Budget

‘Feb. Budget irrelevant after pandemic’

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday demanded a supplementary Union Budget in June, claiming that the one presented in February has become redundant following the novel coronavirus pandemic and the resulting financial trouble.

“With the crisis in the Indian economy, the budget of February 1 has become irrelevant. Finance Minister must present a supplementary budget in June,” said Mr. Chavan, who was the minister of State with the Prime Minister Office in the UPA regime. “New revenue streams, taxation and borrowing plans, and revised expenditure priorities, cuts in development outlays, must be approved by the Lok Sabha.”

He said the Reserve Bank of India Governor has predicted negative growth. “A number of global financial institutions are saying India’s GDP may drop to (-) 5 to (-) 7 in the ongoing fiscal. Be it revenue or taxes, the reference has changed and so has its significance. There has to be a new supplementary budget,” Mr. Chavan said.

He said the economy was in decay much before the outbreak. “We recorded a GDP of 4.2% in 2019-20, which is the lowest in a decade,” he said.

