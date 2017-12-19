Chargesheet filed in Dr. Amrapurkar’s death

The Dadar police have filed a chargesheet in connection with the death of Dr. Deepak Amrapurkar, who fell into an uncovered manhole during the heavy rain in the city earlier this year.

Dr. Amrapurkar, a gastroenterologist with Bombay Hospital, went missing when he was on his way home on August 29, the day the city was battered by torrential rainfall. His body was found in a drain in Worli two days later. The police arrested six people for allegedly removing the cover of a manhole near the Elphinstone Road railway station, in which Dr. Amrapurkar fell.

The 55-page charge sheet was filed in the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Bhoiwada on Saturday afternoon. The police said the chargesheet indicts the six accused for causing death due to negligence under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The chargesheet includes statements of five to six local residents who saw the accused remove the manhole cover, and a statement from a police constable with the N.M. Joshi Marg police who was deployed in the area on August 29 to help stranded people and also saw the accused in the act,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Deshmukh, Dadar division, said.

Dr. Amrapurkar had spoken to his family on the phone shortly before he went missing. He told them that he was abandoning his car due to the flooded roads near Elphinstone Road, and would walk the rest of the way to his Prabhadevi residence.

The police had at first registered an accidental death report in the case. They later checked CCTV camera footage from Elphinstone Road to Worli and saw Dr. Amrapurkar falling into the manhole. Inquiries established that some people had been seen removing the manhole cover, and CCTV footage helped identify and apprehend the accused. Siddesh Bhelsekar (25), Rakesh Kadam (38), his younger brother Nilesh (33), Dinesh Pawar (36) and Raj Shirishkar (28) were arrested earlier. The sixth accused, Ramesh Kasbe (26), was arrested on December 6. All six are currently out on bail.

The police said the accused have claimed that they removed the manhole cover to ease the flooding, as the water had started entering buildings.