Charge sheet filed in IIT-Bombay student's death

May 30, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Mumbai

Police on May 30 filed a charge sheet against a fellow student in the case related to the alleged suicide of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) student Darshan Solanki.

The charge sheet was filed against Arman Khatri in a special court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here, a prosecution source said.

Mr. Khatri is now out on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solanki, a first-year student of BTech (Chemical) course hailing from Ahmedabad, was found dead on February 12, 2023, a day after the semester exams ended.

Three weeks later, a special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police found a one-line note from Solanki's room saying “Arman has killed me”.

Police had said that Mr. Khatri allegedly threatened to kill Darshan with a paper cutter after the latter had spoken `offensively' about religion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT