HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charge sheet filed in IIT-Bombay student's death

May 30, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Darshan Solanki, a first-year student of BTech (Chemical) course hailing from Ahmedabad, was found dead on February 12, 2023, a day after the semester exams ended. File.

Darshan Solanki, a first-year student of BTech (Chemical) course hailing from Ahmedabad, was found dead on February 12, 2023, a day after the semester exams ended. File. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Police on May 30 filed a charge sheet against a fellow student in the case related to the alleged suicide of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) student Darshan Solanki.

The charge sheet was filed against Arman Khatri in a special court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here, a prosecution source said.

Mr. Khatri is now out on bail.

Solanki, a first-year student of BTech (Chemical) course hailing from Ahmedabad, was found dead on February 12, 2023, a day after the semester exams ended.

Three weeks later, a special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police found a one-line note from Solanki's room saying “Arman has killed me”.

Police had said that Mr. Khatri allegedly threatened to kill Darshan with a paper cutter after the latter had spoken `offensively' about religion.

Related Topics

Mumbai / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.