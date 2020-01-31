Chaos at BMC offices due to CAA: Oppn.

Opposition leaders in the civic standing committee on Thursday alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has created an atmosphere of panic among people, which is leading them to flock to municipal offices in large numbers to access old birth certificates. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) offices are moving slowly in the matter, they said. Amid the ensuing ruckus, Bharatiya Janata Party corporators said the two things had nothing to do with each other.

Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh took a point of order highlighting the long time the BMC offices take to issue documents such as birth, death and marriage certificates. He said, “There is a huge rush due to the CAA, NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register) and chaos at municipal offices as there are long queues and few staffers. It takes the BMC months to issue these documents and corrections in them require a long process. There should be a time frame to issue these documents and BMC should fill vacant posts at the earliest.”

He demanded to know why the process has not been digitised yet. His demand was backed by Congress corporator Asif Zakaria, who said, “In Bandra, people from minority communities like Christians and Muslims have been queuing up to get their documents since the CAA and NRC came in. Touts and agents take advantage of this situation and charge people money to get the job done. The process needs to be digitised immediately.”

Nationalist Congress Party leader Rakhi Jadhav also alleged that there is panic among people who are struggling to find their original documents as well as those of their family members since the CAA came into place. But BJP corporators engaged in an argument with the Opposition, saying the CAA, NRC and NPR have nothing to do with the issue. “Why are you politicising the issue and dragging CAA into this? The local ward offices don’t have enough staff, that is the problem which needs to be addressed,” said BJP corporator Jyoti Alavani.

BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde said, “Someone is misleading people here. You are politicising people’s plight. We too want certificates to be issued quickly.”

Chairman Yashwant Jadhav ordered the administration to take the necessary measures.