Centre’s social media rules are dictatorial, says MVA minister

State Information and Technology Minister Satej Patil on Saturday opposed the Central government’s regulations for social media platforms and over-the-top (OTT) players, terming them “dictatorial” and a “threat” to democracy.

Mr. Patil also said these regulations need to be opposed strongly as they infringe on the privacy of individuals and free speech given by the Constitution.

“This move by the Centre needs to be fought tooth and nail. Such dictatorial regulations will not be accepted by the people of this democratic country,” he said. Some bureaucrats deciding on what needs to be published and what not on any media platforms is nothing but an attack on the freedom of press, he said.

“Such orders will not have any standing in the court of law,” he added.

On the arrest of activist Disha Ravi, the senior Congress leader from Kolhapur said the episode was an act to suppress the voice of those who are exercising their freedom of speech. A Delhi court recently granted bail to the activist.

The Centre on February 25 announced sweeping regulations for social media firms, such as Facebook and Twitter as well as OTT players like Netflix, requiring them to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and setting up a complaint redress mechanism with an officer being based in the country.

The regulations also make it mandatory for platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp to identify the originator of a message that authorities consider to be anti-national and against the security and sovereignty of the country.