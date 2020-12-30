Centre using NCB to terrorise Bollywood, alleges Congress

Party asks agency when it will summon Kangana for questioning in drugs case

Mounting a veiled attack on the Central government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Wednesday alleged that Bollywood was being deliberately “terrorised” through the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also asked the NCB when it would summon actor Kangana Ranaut for questioning over a video in which she allegedly admitted to consumption of drugs. The party levelled the allegations a day after the actor returned to Mumbai. “When will the NCB call Kangana Ranaut, who consumed drugs and forced others to take them, for interrogation? She has returned to Mumbai,” he said.

The Central probe agency has been investigating the drug angle linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The NCB had earlier questioned some actors in connection with the probe, conducted raids on several occasions to unearth the alleged “Bollywood-drugs” nexus, and arrested many suspected drug peddlers.

Mr. Sawant said, “In a bid to unearth a connection between Bollywood and drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau in the last three to four months has been raiding houses of various actors and people associated with them, and interrogating them. It is even probing an old video of a party at Karan Johar’s house. The filmmaker was served a notice over the party organised by him when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister.” The Congress spokesperson said “a deliberate attempt is being made to terrorise Bollywood through the NCB”.

Mr. Sawant added that the actor’s friend, Adhyayan Suman, had in an interview stated that she forced him to take drugs. “Both videos are in the public domain. Kangana has publicly stated that she is ready to provide information about the Bollywood-drug nexus. Then why is the NCB not taking her seriously?” he asked. Mr. Sawant said the BJP should ask the actor to share such information with the NCB.

‘BJP should apologise’

Alleging that the BJP has “maligned” the image of Maharashtra, Mr. Sawant said the saffron party owes an apology to the people of the State. The Congress leader also slammed the BJP for backing every statement made by Ms. Ranaut and being a silent spectator. “BJP MLA Ram Kadam had even compared her to the queen of Jhansi, alleging that the present Maharashtra government refuses to let her expose information available with her. The BJP should now take the initiative and ask Kangana Ranaut to divulge all the details,” he said.

On Tuesday, Ms. Ranaut visited Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi after arriving in the city. She later tweeted, “The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba Devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra.”

(With PTI inputs)