Centre urged to stop release of film on Islamic Prophet

The State Home Ministry has urged the Centre to stop the release of Mohammad-The Messenger of God on video streaming platforms on July 21, after Raza Academy submitted a complaint to the cyber cell, seeking a ban on it.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “We have written to the Electronics and Information Technology department of the Central government, urging it to stop the release of the movie, and also its telecast on any of the social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat. The Maharashtra cyber cell too has written to the Centre in this regard.”
Saed Noori, founder-president of Raza Academy, has said in the application that ever since the news of its release broke, there has been an uproar in the community.
“We have been receiving hundreds of calls to get the film banned as it is completely blasphemous. We fail to understand why time and again, the Muslim community is targeted in different ways to instigate it, and create problems within the country. The film portrays the Holy Prophet as a child and even The Mother and Father of the Holy Prophet have been shown in person. The Holy Prophet of Islam can never be picturised and those who have done it have committed blasphemy, which is not tolerable at any cost,” Mr. Noori said.
Raza Academy, an organisation of Indian Sufi Muslims, promotes Islamic beliefs through publications and research.
